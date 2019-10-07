Huntsville police arrested a suspect, Jennifer Watkins, on Friday for drug charges stemming from two separate incidents.
The department says its Drug Task Force obtained two warrants for Watkins' arrest after agents watched her purchase approximately 114 grams of meth in July and after they seized approximately 6.6 grams of meth from her during a traffic stop.
Watkins is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and driving without or with an expired license. Her bond was set at $305,000.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Bond set at $305,000 for woman arrested on drug charges
- Police arrest Huntsville man on drug trafficking charges
- Decatur woman arrested on drug, shoplifting charges
- Scottsboro police arrest woman on multiple drug charges
- Huntsville drug trafficking suspect held on $1 million bond
- Huntsville police breaks drug record
- Lauderdale County sets charges, bond for ‘attack squirrel’ owner drug suspect
- Two arrested on drug charges
- Bond conditions set for man charged in cow cruelty case
- Bond denied for man charged with capital murder in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...