Huntsville police: Bond set at $305,000 for woman arrested on drug charges

Huntsville police arrested a suspect, Jennifer Watkins, on Friday for drug charges stemming from two separate incidents.

The department says its Drug Task Force obtained two warrants for Watkins' arrest after agents watched her purchase approximately 114 grams of meth in July and after they seized approximately 6.6 grams of meth from her during a traffic stop.

Watkins is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and driving without or with an expired license. Her bond was set at $305,000.