Huntsville police: Body found in parking lot of gas station

Update: Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says the call about the body came in at 6:14 a.m. A male was found deceased at the gas station at 4113 Bob Wallace Avenue.

A spokesperson for the department, Don Webster, says they believe he may have been homeless and died a natural death. He says they turned it over as a crime scene to Huntsville police.

-----------------

Original story:

Huntsville police are investigating a body found at a gas station.

Police say they do not suspect foul play is involved.

The body was found at the Vulcan gas station at the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and Patton Road. Police were investigating for several hours Tuesday morning, with crime scene tape surrounding the area.