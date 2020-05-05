Huntsville police say drivers should avoid Pulaski Pike and Sparkman Drive around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday due to an 18-wheeler stalled in the roadway.
If you travel through the area, use caution and expect delays.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Avoid Pulaski Pike, Sparkman Drive due to stalled 18-wheeler
- Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes blocked at Sparkman Drive, Pulaski Pike
- Huntsville police: Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road back open after traffic accident
- Traffic Alert: Huntsville police say wreck blocking traffic on Country Club Avenue, Pulaski Pike
- One dead, one hospitalized in wreck on Pulaski Pike
- Traffic alert: Portion of Pulaski Pike closed for repair work
- Traffic alert: Pulaski Pike, Oakwood Avenue back open after accident
- Victim taken to hospital after shooting off Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
- Wreck shuts down eastbound, northbound traffic at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
- No one injured in house fire on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...