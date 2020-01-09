Clear
Update: Lanes reopened on Jordan Lane, Holmes Avenue in Huntsville after wreck

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 9:54 AM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 10:53 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: The scene has been cleared.

Original story:

Huntsville police say drivers should avoid Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue due to a wreck blocking all lanes. 

The collision was in the middle of the intersection. One patient in serious condition is being taken to the hospital. Two others are going to the hospital as a precaution.

