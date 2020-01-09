Update: Lanes reopened on Jordan Lane, Holmes Avenue in Huntsville after wreck

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Update: The scene has been cleared.
-------------
Original story:
Huntsville police say drivers should avoid Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue due to a wreck blocking all lanes.
The collision was in the middle of the intersection. One patient in serious condition is being taken to the hospital. Two others are going to the hospital as a precaution.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
