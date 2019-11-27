UPDATE: Portion of Interstate 565 westbound in Huntsville shut down due to 18-wheeler wreck

Update: Crews are closing this westbound portion of the interstate, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

The wreck involved an 18-wheeler that is overturned. The truck is carrying 43,000 pounds of copper. The portion of the interstate will be shut down until the 18-wheeler is cleared.

One person is seriously injured.

---------------

Original story:

Huntsville police say the outside lane on Interstate 565 westbound at County Line Road is shut down due to a wreck.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

