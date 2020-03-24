Clear
Huntsville police: Avoid Highway 431 at Governors Bend, Parkhill area due to water on the road

Be advised.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 8:13 AM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 8:52 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say drivers should avoid Highway 431 at Governors Bend and the Parkhill area due to water on the road.

The department says state highway patrol has been notified.

