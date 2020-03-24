Huntsville police: Avoid Highway 431 at Governors Bend, Parkhill area due to water on the road

Huntsville police say drivers should avoid Highway 431 at Governors Bend and the Parkhill area due to water on the road.
The department says state highway patrol has been notified.
Find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
