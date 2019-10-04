Clear

Pedestrian hit in wreck on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

Huntsville police say a pedestrian was hit in a wreck Friday night.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Huntsville police say a pedestrian was hit. 

Huntsville police say all northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at University Drive are blocked due to a wreck.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

