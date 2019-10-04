Update: Huntsville police say a pedestrian was hit.
---------------
From earlier:
Huntsville police say all northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at University Drive are blocked due to a wreck.
Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- Pedestrian hit in wreck on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Memorial Parkway
- Huntsville police: Wreck on South Memorial Parkway causes traffic delays
- Video: Wreck blocks lanes on Memorial Parkway
- All lanes along Memorial Parkway open after wreck
- Traffic alert: University Drive at Memorial Parkway reopened after wreck
- Lanes reopen on Memorial Parkway following three-vehicle wreck
- Wreck blocks portion of Memorial Parkway at Hobbs Road
- Traffic alert: Wreck causing delays on Memorial Parkway
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes some northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway
Scroll for more content...