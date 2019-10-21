Huntsville police: 4 people taken to hospital after wreck on Rideout Drive NW

Update: Huntsville police say all lanes are back open in the area of 1900 Rideout Drive.

------------

From earlier:

Huntsville police say four patients were transported to the hospital, and one of the patients is in critical condition.

According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, two of the patients are being assessed, and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the wreck was most likely caused by the wet roads. The department urges drivers to slow down.

There is a bus stop near where the wreck happened, which is preventing a Huntsville school bus from travelling down the road.

------------

From earlier:

Huntsville police say northbound and southbound lanes are shut down in the area of 1900 Rideout Drive NW due to a wreck.

Three patients have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

Drivers should use caution in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.