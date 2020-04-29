Huntsville police: All lanes of Jeff Road back open after wreck

UPDATE: Police say the roadway is back open.
FROM EARLIER:
Huntsville police say all lanes of Jeff Road at Ce-Lee Drive are closed due to a wreck.
Drivers should take an alternate route.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
