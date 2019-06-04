Clear

Huntsville police: All lanes of Blue Spring Road, south of Mastin Lake Road, closed after wreck

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say all lanes of Blue Spring Road, south of Mastin Lake Road, are closed until further notice after a wreck.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

