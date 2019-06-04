Huntsville police: All lanes of Blue Spring Road, south of Mastin Lake Road, closed after wreck

Huntsville police say all lanes of Blue Spring Road, south of Mastin Lake Road, are closed until further notice after a wreck.
Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
