Huntsville police: All lanes closed at Jordan Lane, Commercial Drive due to wreck

Huntsville police say all lanes are closed at Jordan Lane and Commercial Drive due to a wreck.
Drivers should use alternative routes.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
