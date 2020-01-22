Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3rd man charged in Marshall County bestiality case Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: All lanes closed at Jordan Lane, Commercial Drive due to wreck Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: All lanes closed at Jordan Lane, Commercial Drive due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 4:14 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 4:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say all lanes are closed at Jordan Lane and Commercial Drive due to a wreck.

Drivers should use alternative routes.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events