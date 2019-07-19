Clear

Huntsville police: Alcohol suspected as factor in early Friday motorcycle crash

Police said the man on the motorcycle came through the curve too fast and lost control of his vehicle.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:06 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says it will get a warrant to obtain a blood sample from a man whose motorcycle crashed into a car about 1:51 a.m. Friday.

Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said the 32-year-old man driving his 2012 Harley-Davidson eastbound on Pratt Avenue east of Church Street in the S-curve near A to Z Pawn.

A 47-year-old man was driving his 1998 Toyota Corolla westbound at the same location.

Police have not released the names of either driver.

Johnson said the man on the motorcycle came through the curve too fast and lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to skid into oncoming traffic and strike the Corolla. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive

Johnson said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the motorcycle driver’s crash. He said the motorcycle driver may face charges.

Johnson said the driver of the Corolla was not at fault in the crash, and drug and alcohol use are not suspected on his part. No charges against him are expected.

