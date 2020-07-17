Huntsville police: Alcohol and ‘aggressive operation’ believed to be causes of deadly motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a wreck at Highway 72 West and Jeff Road in Huntsville.

It happened at 11:07 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, 51-year-old John Howard from Ardmore, was heading westbound on Highway 72 West on his Harley-Davidson, when he left the road to the right and hit a culvert head-on.

Howard was taken to Huntsville Hospital and later died in the emergency room. Has family has been notified.

Police say alcohol along with “aggressive operation” are believed to be factors. The wreck remains under investigation.