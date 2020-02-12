Huntsville police, ATF investigating after guns stolen from pawn shop

The Huntsville Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the theft of firearms from a pawn shop.
About 35 firearms were reported stolen from Gold Guns and Guitars, and ATF Industry Operations investigators are reviewing inventory to determine the total amount, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon by the National Center for Explosives Training and Research in Huntsville.
The release does not say when the theft took place.
It does say Gold Guns and Guitars, which is closed for the investigation, is a Federal Firearms Licensee.
ATF agents continue to investigate
