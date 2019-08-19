Huntsville police: 8 arrested, 71 cited in safety checkpoint

The Huntsville Police Department set up a safety checkpoint at Clinton Avenue and Pollard Street on Saturday.
In all, 83 people had some sort of issue with police. Eight people were arrested for various offenses. See the full breakdown below:
Moving Violation citations - 14
Equipment Violation citations - 23
License Violations citations - 14
Misd arrests/ person w warrants - 3
DUI arrests (alcohol) - 4
DUI arrest (drug related/other) - 1
Impoundments - 3
Warning Citations- 20
Drug Recognition Evaluations - 1
