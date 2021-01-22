Huntsville police: $420,000 worth of drugs seized this week

Huntsville police say $420,000 worth of drugs are now off the streets of North Alabama.

The police department says the seizures happened this week by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF), and they’re the result of several investigations.

Agents seized more than 20 pounds of marijuana, 2.7 pounds of meth, 79 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of heroin, 21 grams of MDMA, 19 grams of fentanyl and 7 bottles of steroids. According to police, the estimated total street value of these drugs is $420,000.

They also seized 7 illegal handguns, 1 illegal rifle-style pistol and $18,500 in cash.

Police say “The success of this investigation was made possible by the countless hours spent by the members of the NADTF to help keep the community safe from these dangerous drugs.”

The department says no suspects’ names are available for release right now as the investigation continues.