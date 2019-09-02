Clear
Huntsville police: 4 men attack delivery driver outside restaurant

The victim fell and hit his head and was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 3:34 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police are investigating after 4 men attacked a delivery driver.

The man was unloading his truck at Rosie’s Cantina, 7540-A South Memorial Parkway, about 5 a.m. Monday when a man with a gun demanded his wallet, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

A fight ensued, with three more men joining the attack against the victim, Johnson said.

The victim fell and hit his head and was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

