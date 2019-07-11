Huntsville police: 4 arrests, $100,000 of stolen items found in suspected multi-state crime ring

Huntsville police say several arrests were made Wednesday in a burglary and theft investigation.

Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says six search warrants were served Wednesday at four houses and two storage units within Madison, Huntsville and both Madison and Limestone counties. He says a large amount of stolen property totaling approximately $100,000 was recovered during the searches.

According to Johnson, the property included mostly brand new and name brand merchandise from different businesses. The items included power tools, lawn equipment, battery-powered tools and accessories and other expensive equipment.

Johnson says the investigation yielded four arrests with more than 20 felony charges. He says the investigation is ongoing and could result in more arrests.

The theft ring was believed to extend through Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia, Johnson says. He says it involved shoplifting from home improvement stores and the suspects selling the products to buyers, mainly for cash.

During the searches, Johnson says the photographed items were identified by several of the stores as stolen merchandise.

Nadia Deylami was charged with theft of property first-degree and buying/receiving stolen property first-degree. Navid Mahdavimeighan was also charged with theft of property first-degree and buying/receiving stolen property first-degree.

Jordan Robinson was charged with nine counts of theft of property first-degree. Jarqaius Robinson was charged with eight counts of theft of property first-degree and multiple traffic warrants.