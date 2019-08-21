Huntsville police: 3rd suspect wanted in murder, drug robbery

Huntsville Police released more information about a capital murder case in court on Wednesday.

An investigator testified Rashuad Greenwood, 25, was shot with a rifle in June inside his Beaumont Place apartment off Bob Wallace Avenue.

Police said Tavias Drake, 25, came to Greenwood's apartment on June 9 to buy 1 gram of marijuana. Investigators said when it was time for Drake to pay a masked man entered the apartment with a rifle and demanded money from Greenwood.

Investigators said they do not believe Drake or Darius Johnson, 21, who is also charged with capital murder, ever intended to buy drugs from the victim, but that they only went to the apartment to rob him.

Police said a woman inside the apartment with Greenwood called 911 for help when the shooting happened. Neighbors told investigators they heard multiple gunshots from two different guns.

They described the high caliber gun as sounding like someone was pushing a washing machine down a stairway. A smaller gun heard by neighbors was described as sounding like someone was beating on the wall with a stick.

The investigator testified that an officer received an anonymous tip that Drake was involved in the shooting. Police said he had outstanding warrants for distribution of heroin, and when drug agents picked him on those charges he was brought in for questioning.

The investigator said Drake at first denied his involvement in the shooting. Investigators said they recovered surveillance video showing the car Drake was borrowing from a friend entering and exiting the apartment complex at the time of the shooting.

However, he later admitted he was there but did not fire the weapon. Drake told investigators Johnson fired a rifle at the victim, and the victim shot back at him with a handgun, however, neither suspect was hit by any bullets.

Drake also shared with investigators that another woman was involved in the robbery.

Drake said the woman went to Greenwood's apartment a few hours prior and told Johnson and him about what was inside the apartment. Police said phone records show the woman was also in contact with both suspects just before and after the deadly shooting happened. Police said a capital murder warrant has been issued for the woman, however, she is not yet in custody.

Johnson's case was sent to the Madison County Grand Jury by the judge Wednesday afternoon. Drake's case was sent to the Grand Jury earlier this month.

Both men are facing capital murder charges. The charge carries a sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty if they are convicted.