Huntsville police: 2 shot in leg on Norwood Drive

Huntsville police reports a suspect is in custody after 2 people were shot during a domestic incident on Monday night.
Both victims were shot in the leg.
The shooting happened on Norwood Drive.
Police are investigating to determine if a vehicle stopped and a person got out of the vehicle before the shooting, or if they were in the still-moving vehicle when the shooting took place.
