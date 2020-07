The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at Brixworth at Bridge Street apartments.

Police say two people were shot.

One victim is in critical condition.

Police say the shooting took place about 3:30 p.m.

According to police, one of the victims went to Madison Hospital and the department was alerted.

Investigators are at the apartment complex talking to neighbors.

