Huntsville police: 2 of 4 victims in overnight shooting have died

Huntsville police say two of the four people shot overnight on Mastin Lake Road have died.
Police said it happened at a building that two motorcycle clubs had offices in.
The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
There are no suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
