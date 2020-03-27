Clear
Huntsville police: 2 of 4 victims in overnight shooting have died

There are no suspects at this time.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 3:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say two of the four people shot overnight on Mastin Lake Road have died.

Police said it happened at a building that two motorcycle clubs had offices in.

The victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital.

There are no suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

