Huntsville police: 2 juvenile suspects in custody for trespassing at Chapman Elementary School

The suspects will be charged with criminal trespassing.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 8:03 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 8:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say two juvenile suspects are in custody for trespassing Monday night at Chapman Elementary School. 

An officer at the scene says the suspects were caught on the roof of the school, but they did not enter it. They will be charged with criminal trespassing. 

Lt. Tony McElyea with Huntsville police says the call details for the incident stated one of the male suspects was on the roof and the other was in the halls. He says they will most likely be taken to the Neaves Davis Center before being turned over to their parents.

We reached out to the Huntsville City Schools system, which is currently on fall break. We are waiting to hear back. 

Recently, Huntsville police arrested four suspects in connection to burglary and prowling charges at Chapman Middle School. Read more about that incident here.

