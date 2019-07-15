Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Decatur, Hartselle men charged in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug busts Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Huntsville police: 2 hurt in early Monday shooting

Police say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. at The Park at Redstone apartments.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 7:38 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 8:27 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning on Ashland Drive.

Police say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. at The Park at Redstone apartments.

Police say two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries but their conditions have not been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events