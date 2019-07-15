Huntsville police: 2 hurt in early Monday shooting

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning on Ashland Drive.
Police say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. at The Park at Redstone apartments.
Police say two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries but their conditions have not been released.
