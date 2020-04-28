Huntsville police: 1 in custody, another wanted for shooting on Norwood Drive

Huntsville police have one suspect in custody and are looking for another after a shooting Monday night on Norwood Drive.

Marquise Grays, 20, is charged with assault second degree. Police are looking for Antoinette Grays, 26.

The department says two people were shot in the leg during a domestic incident Monday night. Their injuries are not life threatening.

According to police, one of the victims said there was an altercation earlier in the day and Antoinette Grays said she “would get her brother to handle it.” They say she and Marquise Grays returned just after 7 p.m. in a grey Toyota, where they began shooting at one of the victims while he ran away.

Police say the suspects drove away, and the vehicle was later found by an officer at Mastin Lake Road and Blue Springs Road. During the stop, the department says the passenger, Marquise Grays, ran away but was eventually apprehended. They say Antoinette Grays drove away during the foot chase.

If you have information about Grays' location, call 256-722-7100. Police say she’s approximately 4’11’’ and around 180 pounds.

