Huntsville police: 1 hurt, 2 detained in shooting

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 2:30 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A shooting early Friday afternoon on Tuxedo Drive has put one person in the hospital.

Johnson said two people have been detained.

