Huntsville police: 1 hurt, 2 detained in shooting

A shooting early Friday afternoon on Tuxedo Drive has put one person in the hospital.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
Johnson said two people have been detained.
