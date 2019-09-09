Huntsville playground fire under investigation

A playground in a public housing complex went up in flames on Sunday.

Pictures and videos taken by neighbors capture the massive flames and huge plume of smoke. It happened in Northwoods Public Housing off University Drive.

Neighbors said the now melted community playground was always filled with kids after school and on the weekends. Now, it's surrounded by crime scene tape and they want to know what happened.

Patricia Frazier lives near the playground that caught fire Sunday afternoon and she said she's still in shock.

"The smoke was so big, we couldn't see out the back porch. We had to get on the inside," she said.

Kisha Randle said her home used to face the courtyard where the playground is, and her kids played on it all the time.

"They played out there everyday, and it was nice. They played together and they all had a really great time out here," she said.

Crystal Harris, Randle's daughter, said she has many memories at the playground and was sad to see what happened to it.

"It was kind of sad to me. I spent like at least 45 minutes a day, everyday, playing at that playground," she said.

Now, the community is hoping it's rebuilt.

"I hope they rebuild it and everything, because the kids love the playground," Randle said.

A 911 caller said someone set the playground on fire, but Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials said they're still investigating it. We reached out to the housing authority to find out what the next steps are, but we haven't heard back.

This comes after a community meeting one week ago about concerns in the Northwood neighborhood. A teen was shot outside of one of the homes in broad daylight, but neighbors say there has also been property crime. Police listened to residents' concerns and said they'd boost patrols in the area.