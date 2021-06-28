Clear
Huntsville picked as first Alabama location for Main Event family entertainment center

Main Event will open in 2022.

Construction is underway for Main Event at Bridge Street Town Centre, a new facility set to include family entertainment experiences such as bowling, laser tag, ziplines, arcade games, and more.

Main Event will open in 2022. It will be located near Panera Bread. (Learn more about Main Event HERE)

“The facility also will feature a handcrafted, full-service dining menu that will include its signature burgers, pizzas, wings and many other elevated bites,” according to a release.

“There will also be a bar stocked with craft beers and unique craft cocktails.”

The first Main Event opened in Lewisville, Texas, in 1998.

“We couldn’t be more excited about becoming part of the Huntsville community and bringing our unique family entertainment experience to the area,” said Chris Morris, chief executive officer of Main Event, in a prepared statement.

“Our brand promise is to provide guests an opportunity to make memories together while enjoying the best activities and games imaginable all in the comforts of one fun-filled location. We are committed to doing that every single day. The team at Bayer Properties was instrumental in making this a reality and we are thankful to be working with a top-notch group on our first-ever location in Alabama.”

