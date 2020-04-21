Huntsville photographer awaits next round of job-saving federal coronavirus funds

A $483 billion bill passed by the Senate Tuesday included hundreds of billions of dollars in new funding for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus.

$321 billion will replenish the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. $50 billion is for the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan. $75 billion is emergency money for the health system.

Many who applied for the paycheck protection program did not recieve any funding because the moeny in the first stimulus package ran out quickly.

While several business owners in Huntsville told WAAY 31 they did recieve the funding, others recieved an email stating the prgram had run out of moeny.

Photographer Allison Hall, with Allison Jenson Photography is one of those people.

"We were all thinking, okay this is going to be fine, we're going to survive this," Hall said.

Hall runs what she calls a micro-business, made up of two employees including herself. Like other businesses, the photographer still has bills to pay, and is losing out on revenue.

The Paycheck Protection Program, which supplies 8 weeks of cash flow to small businesses, would be a big help.

"I've had experiences with good years and bad years and staying at home and having babies," Hall said. "But this is just, this is tough."

In her 15 years of business, this is the first time she has felt this level of uncertainty. When she heard about the SBA's loan programs, she took advantage.

She immediately applied for the PPP, and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

"I think a lot of this money is going to bigger businesses when its meant for small businesses," Hall said.

She only heard confirmation they had recieved her application for the PPP, then an email from the program when they ran out of money.

She has not heard anything from the disaster loan program.

"Now we're back into the major worry-zone," Hall said. "It doesn't look like we're really going to get any help, so yeah its frustrating."

She is still holding out, waiting for the next round of funding to go through and crossing her fingers she receives it.

"I'm in line, I've got my paper work in, I did everything I was supposed to do," Hall said.

As of right now, the SBA is still not accepting any applications for the Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

That could change when this bill is approved by the U.S. House of Representative, and signed by the president.