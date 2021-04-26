Huntsville pharmacist says patients still interested in Johnson & Johnson vaccine after pause

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back, regaining confidence in the coronavirus vaccine is something health officials are working to do.

One local pharmacy that offers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine says they believed they'd see much more people hesitant to get the vaccine than they actually are.

Monday was the second day Chase Pharmacy had administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since the pause was lifted, and they say they were prepared to answer any and all questions people may have about the vaccine. Instead, their phones have been busy with other questions.

"Calls all day long about people wanting to come get it," Haley Jordan, a pharmacist at Chase Pharmacy, said.

Jordan said they began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to patients on Saturday but only gave out five. On Monday, they've been able to give out triple that amount.

"We were very concerned that people would not have the confidence in it after this pause, but as of today, it seems like people are still going to come out and get it, so that's very encouraging to us," she said.

Jordan said they still want to people to not hesitate to call them with any questions or concerns they may have, but from what they've seen, they don't believe the pause has impacted people's confidence in the vaccine by much.

"Overall, I would say that most people still feel really confident in getting the vaccine. There are a few that are just more comfortable now doing something else, but there's just not a whole lot that are on the fence about it," she said.

Jordan says out of the people they've given the vaccine to, they've only had people report back to them mild or few symptoms.