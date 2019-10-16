Huntsville pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle

A pedestrian is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening at University Drive and Lancewood Drive in Huntsville, according to Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.
The male victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, Webster says. He says the call for the crash came in at 6:41 p.m.
Huntsville police issued an alert at 6:54 p.m. telling drivers to avoid the area.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
