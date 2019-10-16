Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle Full Story

Huntsville pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A pedestrian is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening at University Drive and Lancewood Drive in Huntsville, according to Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

The male victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, Webster says. He says the call for the crash came in at 6:41 p.m.

Huntsville police issued an alert at 6:54 p.m. telling drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events