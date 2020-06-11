Huntsville peaceful protest organizer finds car’s tires slashed after event

Brendan Lewis, who organized Thursday’s peaceful protest in Huntsville to help force police reform, told WAAY 31 that he discovered his car tires were slashed after the event.

See the damage in the video above.

Brendan Lewis Brendan Lewis

Lewis said he was parked across from Greene Street Market, and that no other cars in the lot were damaged.

Earlier Thursday, Lewis said it is important that protesters remain peaceful so they do not become part of the problem.

Thursday night's event was peaceful, with no arrests reported.