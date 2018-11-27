Clear
Huntsville participates in Giving Tuesday

Right after Black Friday companies are urging people to open their wallets once again, but now in service of others. Giving Tuesday enters its 6th year today and local charity organizations in Huntsville are finding their own ways to be part of it.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of North Alabama is taking to social media to try and get more donations.

"It follows, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday to remind people in the shopping season, in the most simplistic terms, to remember those in need," said Michelle Linville, Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of North Alabama is taking to social media to make sure people who want to donate this Giving Tuesday have them on their radar. It's not just local non-profits participating, Facebook and Pay Pal partnered to pledge to match donations this year up to 7 million dollars. Linville says every donation helps their mission.

"If you don't remember at any time in the year, try to remember today," Linville.

The Giving Tuesday organization says last year there were over 300 million in donations with over 150 countries participating.

