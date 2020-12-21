Huntsville parents hope school district is working to prevent future cyberattacks

Nearly a month after a cyberattack paused learning for Huntsville City Schools, the district says it is not aware of any misuse or theft of personal information.

Huntsville City Schools said in a statement that it found “no evidence that impacted files have been stolen,” but the district acknowledged the possibility that specific information like social security numbers and email addresses may have been accessed.

“I have major concerns about that,” Jennifer Oliva, a Huntsville City Schools’ parent, said. “How come it wasn’t prevented?”

For parents like Oliva, the district’s announcement that it wasn’t aware of any theft or misuse of personal information did not come as a relief Monday.

The district, erring on the side of caution, acknowledged that select State Student Identification Numbers, Social Security Numbers and parents’ email addresses may have been accessed.

“I just wanted to know what they were going to do to prevent this next time because our information has potentially already been compromised, there’s nothing that we can do at this point,” Oliva said.

District Superintendent Christie Finley said there's no way to guarantee this never happens again, but said they’re taking steps to try to prevent it -- such as replacing devices.

“We will put provisions in place and precautionary measures based on what we’ve received as recommendations and guidance from our cyber experts,” she said. “We’ve actually already done that, so there are agents and software in place to protect our network.”

The district said it has not contacted the attacker or paid any ransom.