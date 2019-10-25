Huntsville outdoor events battle weekend showers

Friday's downpour has made outdoor events this weekend absolutely unappealing.

Because of this, organizers of local events also had to adjust, postpone or cancel the events they'd been planning for months. They told WAAY 31 they're just happy they found a place to hold their events indoors, and hope the rain doesn't scare people away from attending.

"Why now?" Brandon Edwards, the organizer for the Rocket City Pride Festival, said.

He said he was extremely disappointed when the festival he'd been planning for months had to be moved inside of Campus No. 805.

"From what I understand, when it comes to Rocket City Pride and the festival, it's always been outside and it's always been a nice day," he said.

Edwards isn't the only organizer who was forced to adjust because of weather. The Huntsville Ghost Walk was cancelled on Friday.

Organizers at the EarlyWorks Museum were looking forward to switching things up and having their annual Halloween Bash outside at Constitution Park.

"We just were gonna move it across the street to the park, because it's new. It's reopened, so we were gonna do it over there," Beth Goodwin with the EarlyWorks Museum said.

Despite having to adjust, Goodwin and Edwards say they don't think the rain will stop them from having successful events.

"Kids just want to get out and enjoy Halloween, and you can do that just as well inside, and the great news is if you're a parent and your kids are ready to get out, we're not having to cancel it for rain," Goodwin said.

"I feel like the support from the community and even our allies, I think we'll have a good turnout for the rain," Edwards said.