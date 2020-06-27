Huntsville organization working to mend relationship between police and community

A local organization is working to improve the relationship between Huntsville police officers and the community. This comes as protests continue across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd.

The Jarrod Michael Lockett Foundation is holding a series of events to bring children and police officers together.

Saturday morning both community members and law enforcement gathered at Stars and Strikes bowling alley, where they held discussions about gun violence, racism and and trust.

"Things like this are important so that we can move in the right direction to make sure that the community trusts police and police trust the community, and we can forge that gap and make sure we move forward," said organizer, Justin Lockett.

"It's very important that we have this interaction with our community. It bridges that gap," said Sgt. Grady Thigpen with Huntsville Police.

The event was held Saturday at 10 a.m.

Organizers say future events are being planned and will be held either in person or virtually.