'Those guys were heroic:' Huntsville organization commemorates D-Day by helping veterans

For 13 years, Still Serving Veterans has been helping veterans with employment and receiving their VA benefits.

The organization says remembering D-Day and honoring those before them is what inspires their work.

Jaymie Testman is a United States Veteran. To her, June 6th has a truly special meaning.

"One that so many people just pushed through impossible odds, to make a difference in the world that we live in today," Testman said.

Seventy-five years later, the men and women who put their lives on the line for their country are still overcoming odds. Testman was an active U.S. Marine for 4 years but needed help transitioning after serving. She turned to Still Serving Veterans.

"[I came] with a resume that really wasn't prepared the way that I needed. I didn't know how to structure it with my background," Testman said.

The organization has helped thousands of veterans like Testman, including more than 500 who served in World War II. They commemorate D-Day by continuing to help serve all veterans, providing the services they need.

Still Serving Veterans Chief Operator Bill Koch has worked with plenty of veterans.

"Veterans have problems transitioning because they don't know how to translate their skills into the civilian world," Koch said.

Koch is a Veteran himself and says the heroes in Normandy in 1944 encourage him to lend a hand.

"Veterans that came before us, if you've ever watched World War II movies, you see what they went through, those guys were heroic," Koch said.

"They changed the path of where we could be," Testman said.

Still Serving Veterans says they helped send nearly a thousand veterans back to work last year. They expect that number to rise this year.