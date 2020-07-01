Huntsville opens 58-acre Dallas W. Fanning Nature Preserve

Huntsville opened its new nature preserve on Wednesday. It's named the Dallas W. Fanning Nature Preserve.

The preserve is named after the late Dallas Fanning. Fanning was the former planning director, architect of Huntsville's western expansion and an advocate for green spaces in the city.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and the Fanning family were among those who cut the ribbon on the 58-acre preserve Wednesday morning.

The city of Huntsville planted 400 new trees on the land and added walking trails.

The land purposefully doesn't have lights to encourage visitors to star gaze.