Huntsville one of 28 cities to host Korn Ferry Tournament

The Huntsville Championship is at The Ledges in 2020.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 8:46 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Knight Eady is bringing another event to Huntsville. This time it's golf! The Huntsville Championship takes place at The Ledges in April 2020. It's part of the Korn Ferry tour. The tour that's just one step down from the PGA, which is the best golfers in the world.

Executive Director of Development, Chris Nix, says this is a huge opportunity for Huntsville.

"Twenty-eight markets in this half of the world have a Korn Ferry tour event. Which is the developmental tour of the PGA, and 28 out of how every many cities in this half of the world, that's a big deal for Huntsville," Nix said. "Its called the Huntsville Championship, it will be a globally recognized event, it's putting Huntsville on the map as a great place to live and work.

