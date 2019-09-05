Huntsville officers rescue fawn from storm drain

A Huntsville fawn is back with its mother after being rescued from a storm drain.
Video on the Huntsville Utilities Facebook page shows Huntsville police and animal control officers rescuing the fawn after a bystander saw it fall into the drain and called for help.
Once officials had the fawn out of the drain, they reunited it with its mother, who was waiting nearby. It happened in August, but Huntsville Utilities posted the video Thursday morning.
