Huntsville officer's pre-murder trial conference set for Tuesday

According to court documents, this pretrial conference was moved several times just in the last few weeks due to scheduling conflicts . The latest motion was filed last week by the defense asking the judge to move today's 9:00AM conference. As of this morning, the conference is still listed on today's court docket. Darby is charged with killing Jeffery Parker, but his attorneys say he only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon. Darby asked for immunity, siting self-defense, but was denied.
As of now, the trial is still set for February 24th.
