Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville officer's pre-murder trial conference set for Tuesday

William Darby

The pre-trial conference date has been moved multiple times.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

According to court documents, this pretrial conference was moved several times just in the last few weeks due to scheduling conflicts . The latest motion was filed last week by the defense asking the judge to move today's 9:00AM conference. As of this morning, the conference is still listed on today's court docket. Darby is charged with killing Jeffery Parker, but his attorneys say he only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon. Darby asked for immunity, siting self-defense, but was denied.

As of now, the trial is still set for February 24th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Florence
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Fayetteville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Decatur
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Scottsboro
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events