Many in the community are mourning the death of Officer Billy Clardy III. As we've been learning over the past 48 hours, officer Clardy had a widespread impact on Huntsville.

Chris Scribner was a teacher at J.O. Johnson High School. Back in 2014, he had a student who wanted to become a police officer.

Scribner took his student to the Huntsville Police Department's North Precinct, where he met Officer Billy Clardy III.

"Clardy didn't know me from Adam. He didn't know my student either, but he gave his time freely. I thought he was going to give us a brochure then have us go on our way. Officer Clardy talked to my student in his office for over 2 hours," Scribner said.

After that, Officer Clardy asked Scribner if he could volunteer and help him in the classroom.

"He would talk to students and not just about the law, but about life," Scribner said. "Out of all the first responders and police officers I've ever met, Officer Clardy was unique among them. I mean among a group of extraordinary people. He stood head and shoulders above all of them. That's just because of his love of people."

Scribner says it t was that impression that led him to where he is now, a law student studying criminal law.

"I think Officer Clardy embodied Mother Teresa's paradox that: if you love until it hurts, there's no more hurt only love. I think Officer Clardy was just a muscled up Mother Teresa," Scribner said.

As for that student who Officer Clardy spoke to back in 2014, Scribner says he is now in the Navy living a life of service.