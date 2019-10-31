Huntsville nursing homes open their doors for trick-or-treating

If you want to avoid the chilly weather Thursday night while out trick-or-treating, nursing homes in Huntsville are opening their doors, and they've got plenty of candy!

The Cottages nursing home is going all out. Residents are dressed up, and they have buckets of candy to give.

They told WAAY 31 they started handing out candy Thursday morning, and won't stop until 7 p.m. Residents said seeing trick-or-treaters come and see them really makes their Halloween special.

"I like to see young kids enjoy it, and they seem to enjoy it very much," one resident, James Kelley, said.

"It brings back memories of when I was at home and the neighbor kids came over, you know? So, it's nice," Elaine Jordan, who lives at The Cottages, said.

People who work at The Cottages say trick-or-treaters can either meet the residents in the front for their candy or go door to door.