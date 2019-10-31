If you want to avoid the chilly weather Thursday night while out trick-or-treating, nursing homes in Huntsville are opening their doors, and they've got plenty of candy!
The Cottages nursing home is going all out. Residents are dressed up, and they have buckets of candy to give.
They told WAAY 31 they started handing out candy Thursday morning, and won't stop until 7 p.m. Residents said seeing trick-or-treaters come and see them really makes their Halloween special.
"I like to see young kids enjoy it, and they seem to enjoy it very much," one resident, James Kelley, said.
"It brings back memories of when I was at home and the neighbor kids came over, you know? So, it's nice," Elaine Jordan, who lives at The Cottages, said.
People who work at The Cottages say trick-or-treaters can either meet the residents in the front for their candy or go door to door.
Related Content
- Huntsville nursing homes open their doors for trick-or-treating
- More tricks than treats in your Halloween forecast
- Rain tapers as temps drop for trick-or-treating
- Your guide to Halloween trick-or-treating etiquette
- New Hazardous Waste Facility opens doors in Huntsville
- Huntsville nurse surprised with Army honor
- With Halloween near, check out these trick-or-treat safety tips for your family
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms into Halloween, dry by Trick-or-Treating
- What are the best times for Halloween trick-or-treating in North Alabama?
- Nursing home employee charged with elder abuse