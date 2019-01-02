Huntsville nurse surprised with Army honoring

"I am pretty shocked," said Parsons.

Olivia Parsons says she had no idea she would be receiving an award from the army, because she says she was just doing her job.

"This is just amazing and truly an honor," said Parsons.

Parsons was on call last weekend when she got a call from Major General L. Neil Thurgood asking for her help to get a soldier home to see his mother who was dying.

"The Major General was very concerned that it would not be done in time for the patient to get out on Monday," said Parsons.

She worked with the red cross and made it happen.

"She doesn't just do this once when she gets a phone call in the middle of the night she does it every single day," said one of her patients, Michele Parker.

When Major General Thurgood paid her a visit Wednesday, Parsons said she was happy to be apart of the reunion.

"We got to help and it was just a beautiful thing to be apart of," said Parsons.

As of Wednesday morning, the soldier was at his mother's bedside.