Huntsville nurse, assistant principal honored for providing life-saving aid to a baby

A baby is expected to make a full recovery after a nurse and an assistant principal with Huntsville City Schools provided life-saving aid when the child appeared to be having a seizure.

The district says Jessica Hipp, a nurse at Huntsville High School, was leaving at dismissal time when a father said he needed help with his baby.

According to the school system, with help from the assistant principal, Jo Stafford, Hipp provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived and the baby was taken to the hospital.

“One of the things they teach in nursing school are your ABCs, so you check a person’s airway, their breathing, and their circulation,” Hipp said.

At a Huntsville City Schools Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Hipp and Stafford were presented a resolution for their efforts in helping to possibly save a life. The district's resolution says “Their life saving actions bring great credit and honor to Huntsville City Schools, Huntsville High School and themselves. We are grateful for their actions.”