Huntsville not church not concerned about fire during renovations

Officials in Paris are investigating to determine if construction on the Notre Dame Cathedral somehow played a role in the fire on Monday.

With that up in the air, WAAY 31 wanted to see if First Baptist Church in Huntsville, which is also under renovation, is doing anything to prevent something similar from happening.

The iconic mosaic at the church is currently in the process of being replaced, and scaffolding is up as crews work to restore the piece of art. The church said, in the past, a fire has started from construction, but they are not worried about that this time.

"We're working outside, we're working on a concrete structure, scaffolding, there's really no danger of fire in that situation," said business administrator, Debbie Bell.

The church says the restoration work should be completed by this time next year.