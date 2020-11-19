Huntsville nonprofit works to keep children warm this winter

As the holidays approach and temperatures get colder, children will need to start wearing their coats, but not all families can afford new coats every year.

So, Toni's Coats and Cans Drive for Kids is happening right now in Huntsville and will help those families keep their children warm this winter.

The coat donation boxes at Just Love Coffee, one of the two donation box dropoffs in Huntsville, are getting full, but many more are needed to take care of all the children who need them.

Two mothers at New Futures said winter coats for their kids would mean a lot to them.

"Not only my family, but other families could definitely benefit from not having to buy coats, and you know, pocket that money because the main goal here is to use this as a stepping stone to try to move your families forward," said New Futures resident, Tera Caparella.

Caparella and her family have been residents at New Futures, the non-profit organization in Huntsville that keeps families together while they get back on their feet, since the beginning of September. All three of her children are in need of warm winter coats.

"My son wears a hoodie right now, so you know, a nice jacket that fits him, he's kind of big, he's kind of husky, would be great. You know my daughter, she wears a lot of vests, like quilted vests and stuff like that, but she would love to have a nice coat," said Caparella.

And Caparella's youngest daughter, Talani, has a very specific coat on her mind.

"A 'Peppa Pig' jacket," said Talani Moore.

And New Futures resident Estelle Taylor says new coats would mean a lot to her family.

"Oh my goodness, it would be amazing because like I said, my daughter is growing. My son, you know, he doesn't even have a coat. He wears his little jacket or whatever, but I know that it's for everybody, the coats, and so just to be able to have something to keep you warm and stuff," said Taylor.

Taylor also does not own a coat to keep her warm during the winter, so coat donations for her kids would help her afford one for herself.

"You know it's gonna get cold, it's gonna get cold and I would really appreciate that. It would be really nice for all of us to be warm," Taylor said.

Donating a new or gently used coat can also help these families save money so they are able to afford a place of their own.

Toni's Coats and Cans Drive for Kids will be at Redstone Arsenal Thursday and Friday, and then, it will move to the Walmart on Madison Boulevard on Saturday and Sunday.