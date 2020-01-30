Clear

Huntsville nonprofit raising money for rescue puppy’s surgery

Photos courtesy of Furget Me Not Animal Rescue Huntsville on Facebook

The dog, Grace, has three fractured legs, but the surgery that would help has a $7,000 price tag.

A Huntsville nonprofit organization is raising money for a puppy with three fractured legs.

The dog, Grace, was hit by a car on the highway at just 12 weeks old. It’s believed she was lying in a ditch in freezing temperatures for several days before someone brought her to Huntsville Animal Services.

Now, the organization, Furget Me Not, is raising money for Grace’s surgery, which has a $7,000 price tag.

Donations are accepted here.

