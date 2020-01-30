Photo Gallery 1 Images
A Huntsville nonprofit organization is raising money for a puppy with three fractured legs.
The dog, Grace, was hit by a car on the highway at just 12 weeks old. It’s believed she was lying in a ditch in freezing temperatures for several days before someone brought her to Huntsville Animal Services.
Now, the organization, Furget Me Not, is raising money for Grace’s surgery, which has a $7,000 price tag.
Donations are accepted here.
Related Content
- Huntsville nonprofit raising money for rescue puppy’s surgery
- Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
- Deaf puppy rescued from deep crevice
- Huntsville running club raises money for Space Camp scholarship
- Shelter: Over 100 dogs rescued from Tennessee 'puppy mill'
- Doctors: Growing number of Huntsville men getting plastic surgery
- Raising money for The Rozzy Foundation
- Jalen Hurts undergoes ankle surgery
- Cam Newton has shoulder surgery
- Alabama Wheelmen race to raise money for a Huntsville Non-profit
Scroll for more content...