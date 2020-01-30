Huntsville nonprofit raising money for rescue puppy’s surgery

A Huntsville nonprofit organization is raising money for a puppy with three fractured legs.

The dog, Grace, was hit by a car on the highway at just 12 weeks old. It’s believed she was lying in a ditch in freezing temperatures for several days before someone brought her to Huntsville Animal Services.

Now, the organization, Furget Me Not, is raising money for Grace’s surgery, which has a $7,000 price tag.

Donations are accepted here.