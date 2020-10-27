Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville nonprofit leader at risk for deportation asks for community’s help

The self-claimed native said he is trying to get his EB-1 visa approved to stay in the United States.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 5:12 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

The man behind the "Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service" is asking for your help.

You've likely heard of Rodney Smith Jr. Usually, he's the one helping others.

Rodney Smith Jr.

He's a Rocket City resident who made it his mission to mow a lawn for someone in need in all 50 states.

Now, his nonprofit encourages kids to take the "50-Yard Challenge" where they mow 50 yards for the elderly, disabled, single parents or anyone who needs their assistance.

WAAY 31 spoke with him Tuesday about how he needs your help remaining in North Alabama.

Rodney Smith Jr. says he's spent most of his life in Huntsville, but now, his time here may be limited. He was born in Bermuda and shared that his latest visa application was denied.

"Whatever the outcome, this is the path God wanted me to go on, so this is a part of the journey," he said.

Rodney Smith Jr. started the "Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service" to help give free lawn care to veterans, the elderly, health care workers and even breast cancer survivors.

He's been to all 50 states to mow lawns for those who need him, and he says his nonprofit helped raise more than $17,000 last year, and more than 1,300 children are involved in his "50-Yard Challenge."

But now, that could all come to an end.

Smith told us he applied for an EB-1 visa. It's for those who have "extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics through sustained national or international acclaim." It usually goes to professors or researchers, but Smith thinks it can apply to his work as well.

"I just need someone to look at the case and see what we're doing and reconsider that what we're doing is not only helping those we're working for, but the kids, and we have so many kids taking part. It's just a lot of emotions, you know," he said.

Now, he's asking for help from the people he's helped. He's starting a letter-writing campaign stating his work is exceptional to help him stay a legal resident of the United States.

"I will submit all the letters when I file an appeal. They denied the first one, so I'll appeal for reconsideration, and then, if they happen to deny that one, that's when I will appeal it and take it to federal court," he said.

Smith told us he has until Nov. 7 to receive the letters and send them off to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Smith said he's lived in Huntsville for 15 years and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Alabama A&M University.

He told us if you want to be part of his letter-writing campaign, you can send the letters to: P.O. Box 2182 in Madison, Alabama, 35758

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 159439

Reported Deaths: 2699
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23443377
Mobile16934315
Tuscaloosa10414140
Montgomery10298197
Madison939496
Shelby743663
Baldwin669469
Lee655065
Calhoun462161
Marshall441150
Etowah431251
Morgan418235
Houston418034
DeKalb346129
Elmore322753
St. Clair299942
Limestone289330
Walker282392
Talladega267435
Cullman250824
Lauderdale231342
Jackson217515
Autauga207431
Franklin206131
Colbert204132
Russell19533
Blount194225
Chilton189332
Dallas187227
Coffee179511
Dale177251
Covington175529
Escambia173030
Clarke135317
Chambers135244
Pike134413
Tallapoosa133087
Marion109729
Barbour10339
Marengo102522
Butler101340
Winston93713
Geneva9167
Lawrence86132
Pickens86018
Bibb84314
Randolph82916
Hale77730
Clay74912
Washington74912
Cherokee74514
Henry7196
Lowndes71428
Bullock64917
Monroe64810
Crenshaw60930
Perry5936
Fayette58413
Cleburne5738
Wilcox57012
Conecuh56113
Macon53720
Lamar5065
Sumter47321
Choctaw39212
Greene34616
Coosa2053
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 249866

Reported Deaths: 3163
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby36685565
Davidson31975343
Knox1284891
Rutherford12017115
Hamilton11867109
Williamson718756
Sumner6184112
Wilson473159
Putnam445657
Montgomery424057
Out of TN415136
Sullivan381946
Madison381479
Bradley361923
Washington356951
Maury338938
Blount337436
Sevier336423
Robertson262842
Hamblen247548
Tipton238123
Unassigned22615
Dyer224732
Gibson217244
Coffee192325
Hardeman190533
Greene181252
Obion179522
Trousdale17768
Bedford174520
Dickson170719
Fayette169825
Anderson169713
McMinn165937
Lawrence164520
Loudon164311
Cumberland161327
Wayne16047
Carter158334
Weakley157326
Jefferson156421
Monroe147228
Warren144910
Lauderdale144117
Henderson142126
Hardin140420
Macon134825
Roane13217
Franklin130220
Haywood129728
Overton122917
Hawkins122625
White119414
Johnson11577
Marshall115710
Carroll115326
McNairy113427
Rhea112418
Cocke108014
Cheatham106911
Campbell103512
Bledsoe10264
Smith99413
Lake9873
Giles98336
Fentress91811
Lincoln9173
Crockett87020
Hickman81015
Henry80211
Marion7839
DeKalb73717
Chester73314
Decatur66311
Grainger6124
Grundy57511
Union5463
Claiborne5286
Polk51713
Humphreys4584
Jackson4535
Morgan4437
Unicoi4333
Houston42317
Benton4219
Cannon4212
Lewis4185
Clay40615
Scott3865
Sequatchie3472
Stewart33611
Meigs3296
Perry3082
Pickett2748
Moore2722
Van Buren2081
Hancock1213

Most Popular Stories

Community Events