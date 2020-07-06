Huntsville nonprofit giving free school supplies to teachers

On Monday, Madison County teachers picked up free school supplies for the fall.

It's all happening at the nonprofit, Free2Teach, off Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville. Each teacher will receive an average of $500 in supplies for their classrooms.

Only 10 teachers are allowed to shop at one time and they're required to wear masks and social distance. This year, teachers tell us the free supplies are even more important because of how last year ended.

"At the end of last year when we left the building, we had to get rid of a lot of crayons and markers that kids have touched because we didn't know what was going on and how things live," said Ashley Powers, a teacher.

The nonprofit will also have curbside pickup on Wednesdays.